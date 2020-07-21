All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:22 AM

6826 N 10TH Place

6826 North 10th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6826 North 10th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Central Phoenix , located in the much sought after Madison School District, easy access to the 51 and Sky Harbor International Airport. This home offers one of a kind features such as Smart Door lock, Convection dual oven, large Island workstation, two car garage, large covered patio and so much more. This home has been remodeled from the top down with all new plumbing, electrical , roof, insulation, heating and cooling. The living room is large and open the open kitchen is large and inviting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6826 N 10TH Place have any available units?
6826 N 10TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6826 N 10TH Place have?
Some of 6826 N 10TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6826 N 10TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6826 N 10TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6826 N 10TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6826 N 10TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6826 N 10TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 6826 N 10TH Place offers parking.
Does 6826 N 10TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6826 N 10TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6826 N 10TH Place have a pool?
No, 6826 N 10TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 6826 N 10TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6826 N 10TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6826 N 10TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6826 N 10TH Place has units with dishwashers.
