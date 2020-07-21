6826 N 10TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Central Phoenix , located in the much sought after Madison School District, easy access to the 51 and Sky Harbor International Airport. This home offers one of a kind features such as Smart Door lock, Convection dual oven, large Island workstation, two car garage, large covered patio and so much more. This home has been remodeled from the top down with all new plumbing, electrical , roof, insulation, heating and cooling. The living room is large and open the open kitchen is large and inviting.