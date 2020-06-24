6814 N 11th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly

In north central corridor, off SR 51, dog friendly - Property Id: 103506



Come and enjoy this charming brick home in one of the most desired locations in phoenix and in the Madison school district. Very secluded but yet convenient with the 51 near by taking you anywhere you want to go quick. Lots of trendy restaurants await you on 7th. Street offering a variety of tasty menus. A big, private, fully fenced backyard with shaded patio invites you to enjoy Phoenix's great weather almost all year around. Cook in the smartly designed, fully updated modern kitchen, complete with gourmet gas stove or capture the view out of the big picture window to enjoy the park like setting and mountain views. 3 larger bedrooms provide space for rest and play. For extra storage there is a fully secured storage off the spacious carport. This home is beautiful and energy efficient making living here enjoyable as well as affordable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103506

Property Id 103506



(RLNE4747084)