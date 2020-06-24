All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6814 N 11th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6814 N 11th Pl
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

6814 N 11th Pl

6814 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6814 North 11th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In north central corridor, off SR 51, dog friendly - Property Id: 103506

Come and enjoy this charming brick home in one of the most desired locations in phoenix and in the Madison school district. Very secluded but yet convenient with the 51 near by taking you anywhere you want to go quick. Lots of trendy restaurants await you on 7th. Street offering a variety of tasty menus. A big, private, fully fenced backyard with shaded patio invites you to enjoy Phoenix's great weather almost all year around. Cook in the smartly designed, fully updated modern kitchen, complete with gourmet gas stove or capture the view out of the big picture window to enjoy the park like setting and mountain views. 3 larger bedrooms provide space for rest and play. For extra storage there is a fully secured storage off the spacious carport. This home is beautiful and energy efficient making living here enjoyable as well as affordable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103506
Property Id 103506

(RLNE4747084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 N 11th Pl have any available units?
6814 N 11th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6814 N 11th Pl have?
Some of 6814 N 11th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6814 N 11th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6814 N 11th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 N 11th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6814 N 11th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6814 N 11th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6814 N 11th Pl offers parking.
Does 6814 N 11th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6814 N 11th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 N 11th Pl have a pool?
No, 6814 N 11th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6814 N 11th Pl have accessible units?
No, 6814 N 11th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 N 11th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6814 N 11th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College