6813 S 39th Dr
6813 S 39th Dr

6813 South 39th Drive · No Longer Available
6813 South 39th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Arlington Estates

garage
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom home in Arlington Estates. Great, quiet neighborhood.
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.propertyplususa.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 6813 S 39th Dr have any available units?
6813 S 39th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6813 S 39th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6813 S 39th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 S 39th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6813 S 39th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6813 S 39th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6813 S 39th Dr offers parking.
Does 6813 S 39th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6813 S 39th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 S 39th Dr have a pool?
No, 6813 S 39th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6813 S 39th Dr have accessible units?
No, 6813 S 39th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 S 39th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6813 S 39th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6813 S 39th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6813 S 39th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

