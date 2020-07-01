Rent Calculator
6813 S 39th Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:44 AM
6813 S 39th Dr
6813 South 39th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6813 South 39th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Arlington Estates
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom home in Arlington Estates. Great, quiet neighborhood.
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.propertyplususa.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6813 S 39th Dr have any available units?
6813 S 39th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 6813 S 39th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6813 S 39th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 S 39th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6813 S 39th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6813 S 39th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6813 S 39th Dr offers parking.
Does 6813 S 39th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6813 S 39th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 S 39th Dr have a pool?
No, 6813 S 39th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6813 S 39th Dr have accessible units?
No, 6813 S 39th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 S 39th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6813 S 39th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6813 S 39th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6813 S 39th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
