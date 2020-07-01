6810 E KINGS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available for immediate move-in! Be the first to see this beautiful and Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in conveniently located North Scottsdale. All new white kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A stacked stone fireplace is a nice focal point in the Great Room and second fireplace adds ambiance to the Master Bedroom. Master bath has a double vanity in slab granite and a big shower, large walk-in Master closet, too. Washer and dryer is available. Quiet neighborhood, larger lot, close to Kierland, the Promenade and Mayo/101 shopping centers.Move In Cost:$2100 Rent, plus tax$2100 Security Deposit$150 1x Admin. Fee$45 Application fee, per adult*Rent includes Landscape Maintenance**No Pets