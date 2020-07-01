All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 28 2020 at 11:26 PM

6810 E KINGS Avenue

6810 East Kings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6810 East Kings Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available for immediate move-in! Be the first to see this beautiful and Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in conveniently located North Scottsdale. All new white kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A stacked stone fireplace is a nice focal point in the Great Room and second fireplace adds ambiance to the Master Bedroom. Master bath has a double vanity in slab granite and a big shower, large walk-in Master closet, too. Washer and dryer is available. Quiet neighborhood, larger lot, close to Kierland, the Promenade and Mayo/101 shopping centers.Move In Cost:$2100 Rent, plus tax$2100 Security Deposit$150 1x Admin. Fee$45 Application fee, per adult*Rent includes Landscape Maintenance**No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 E KINGS Avenue have any available units?
6810 E KINGS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 E KINGS Avenue have?
Some of 6810 E KINGS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 E KINGS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6810 E KINGS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 E KINGS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6810 E KINGS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6810 E KINGS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6810 E KINGS Avenue offers parking.
Does 6810 E KINGS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6810 E KINGS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 E KINGS Avenue have a pool?
No, 6810 E KINGS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6810 E KINGS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6810 E KINGS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 E KINGS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6810 E KINGS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

