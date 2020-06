Amenities

This Beautiful FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located just minutes from trendy restaurants, shopping at Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter. Most importantly the best school districts..This home sits on a nice sized professionally landscaped lot with a charming covered patio and outstanding outdoor space for family fun! A heated pool with new pebble tec finish new tile and pavers to complete a refreshing out door space. New tile floor throughout the home. The family room is spacious and is open to the adjacent dining room with room to entertain.. The open kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, & granite counter tops. Upstairs has 3 gorgeous bedrooms . A perfect family home.