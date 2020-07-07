All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:09 AM

6747 West Devonshire Avenue

6747 West Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6747 West Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained 2 level townhome with two bedrooms and one bath. The unit has a private patio and refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. The community has a park area and reserved covered parking.

HOA has a 35lb weight limit for non-service dogs.

Apply at rentargus.com. Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6747 West Devonshire Avenue have any available units?
6747 West Devonshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6747 West Devonshire Avenue have?
Some of 6747 West Devonshire Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6747 West Devonshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6747 West Devonshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6747 West Devonshire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6747 West Devonshire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6747 West Devonshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6747 West Devonshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 6747 West Devonshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6747 West Devonshire Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6747 West Devonshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 6747 West Devonshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6747 West Devonshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6747 West Devonshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6747 West Devonshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6747 West Devonshire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

