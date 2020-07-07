6747 West Devonshire Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained 2 level townhome with two bedrooms and one bath. The unit has a private patio and refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. The community has a park area and reserved covered parking.



HOA has a 35lb weight limit for non-service dogs.



Apply at rentargus.com. Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.