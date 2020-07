Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Superb home in the lovely community of Laveen Meadows. The interior features a large open floor plan with gorgeous tile and plush carpet throughout and tons of light. The master suite has dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Additionally, the huge backyard is complete with a covered patio and an extra storage shed for your convenience. Make this your new home and apply today