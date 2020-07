Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

**For short term rental only, up to August** Welcome to Heirloom's flagship Scottsdale luxury home. This space is straight out of a dream; filled with upscale amenities, the backyard features a stunning heated pool with a waterslide, poolside bar, and pergola complete with a fire pit. Filled with sunlight and professionally-selected decor, this airy and spacious home can sleep up to 22 guests and is custom-designed for large groups to experience extravagant living in Scottsdale.