Phoenix, AZ
6640 West Honeysuckle Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:28 PM

6640 West Honeysuckle Drive

6640 West Honeysuckle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6640 West Honeysuckle Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous 4 bedroom home with a low maintenance back yard that has been perfectly landscaped to enjoy a little bit of paradise in your home with lush green grass, relaxing hot tub/ pool, and shaded areas provided to you by the trees and patio. The interior of this home is just as perfect with it's thought out floor plan that just flows nicely between each room and it's modern touches that just make this home one that everyone desires to have!

Pets allowed.

Washer/dryer included along with Landscaping/Pool services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive have any available units?
6640 West Honeysuckle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive have?
Some of 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6640 West Honeysuckle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive offer parking?
No, 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive has a pool.
Does 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive have accessible units?
No, 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6640 West Honeysuckle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
