6640 West Honeysuckle Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home with a low maintenance back yard that has been perfectly landscaped to enjoy a little bit of paradise in your home with lush green grass, relaxing hot tub/ pool, and shaded areas provided to you by the trees and patio. The interior of this home is just as perfect with it's thought out floor plan that just flows nicely between each room and it's modern touches that just make this home one that everyone desires to have!



Pets allowed.



Washer/dryer included along with Landscaping/Pool services.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.