6633 South 21st Place
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

6633 South 21st Place

6633 South 21st Place · No Longer Available
Location

6633 South 21st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Gaylord Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6633 South 21st Place- 4 Bedroom House - Come check out this perfect house for your family. The house is Clean and Bright with Updated features. Renovations include; New Bathrooms, Lighting, Washer / Dryer, Polished concrete flooring, The house boasts a Large back yard and all of the space you need for your growing family. The Location is great as it is literally in the center of the Phoenix valley, giving you access to everything from the 10 Freeway. All shopping needed is super close by.
Heating & Cooling-Electric Heating & Refrigeration
School Information
Elementary School: T. G. Barr
Junior High School: T. G. Barr
High School: South Mountain
Elementary School District: 066 - Roosevelt Elementary District
High School District: 210 - Phoenix Union High School District
Utility Information
City Water
Sewer (Public)
Utilities: Salt River Project

Directions: East on Vineyard to 21st Place, then North to property.

**Lease Details: Resident pays all utilities. Resident must maintain landscape and responsible for landscaping expenses, Resident is responsible for maintaining pest control and expenses associated as needed.

(RLNE5396179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6633 South 21st Place have any available units?
6633 South 21st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6633 South 21st Place currently offering any rent specials?
6633 South 21st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6633 South 21st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6633 South 21st Place is pet friendly.
Does 6633 South 21st Place offer parking?
No, 6633 South 21st Place does not offer parking.
Does 6633 South 21st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6633 South 21st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6633 South 21st Place have a pool?
No, 6633 South 21st Place does not have a pool.
Does 6633 South 21st Place have accessible units?
No, 6633 South 21st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6633 South 21st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6633 South 21st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6633 South 21st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6633 South 21st Place does not have units with air conditioning.

