Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6633 South 21st Place- 4 Bedroom House - Come check out this perfect house for your family. The house is Clean and Bright with Updated features. Renovations include; New Bathrooms, Lighting, Washer / Dryer, Polished concrete flooring, The house boasts a Large back yard and all of the space you need for your growing family. The Location is great as it is literally in the center of the Phoenix valley, giving you access to everything from the 10 Freeway. All shopping needed is super close by.

Heating & Cooling-Electric Heating & Refrigeration

School Information

Elementary School: T. G. Barr

Junior High School: T. G. Barr

High School: South Mountain

Elementary School District: 066 - Roosevelt Elementary District

High School District: 210 - Phoenix Union High School District

Utility Information

City Water

Sewer (Public)

Utilities: Salt River Project



Directions: East on Vineyard to 21st Place, then North to property.



**Lease Details: Resident pays all utilities. Resident must maintain landscape and responsible for landscaping expenses, Resident is responsible for maintaining pest control and expenses associated as needed.



