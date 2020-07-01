Amenities
6633 South 21st Place- 4 Bedroom House - Come check out this perfect house for your family. The house is Clean and Bright with Updated features. Renovations include; New Bathrooms, Lighting, Washer / Dryer, Polished concrete flooring, The house boasts a Large back yard and all of the space you need for your growing family. The Location is great as it is literally in the center of the Phoenix valley, giving you access to everything from the 10 Freeway. All shopping needed is super close by.
Heating & Cooling-Electric Heating & Refrigeration
School Information
Elementary School: T. G. Barr
Junior High School: T. G. Barr
High School: South Mountain
Elementary School District: 066 - Roosevelt Elementary District
High School District: 210 - Phoenix Union High School District
Utility Information
City Water
Sewer (Public)
Utilities: Salt River Project
Directions: East on Vineyard to 21st Place, then North to property.
**Lease Details: Resident pays all utilities. Resident must maintain landscape and responsible for landscaping expenses, Resident is responsible for maintaining pest control and expenses associated as needed.
