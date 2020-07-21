All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6631 S. 18th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6631 S. 18th Lane
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

6631 S. 18th Lane

6631 South 18th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6631 South 18th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5 Bedroom - 3 Bath - 2323 Sq. Ft. Phoenix Location - To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

Blinds in home to be replaced within 3 months of new tenant move in date.
$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 Property Management Fee
Not accepting pets
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Tax & Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5145422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6631 S. 18th Lane have any available units?
6631 S. 18th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6631 S. 18th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6631 S. 18th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6631 S. 18th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6631 S. 18th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6631 S. 18th Lane offer parking?
No, 6631 S. 18th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6631 S. 18th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6631 S. 18th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6631 S. 18th Lane have a pool?
No, 6631 S. 18th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6631 S. 18th Lane have accessible units?
No, 6631 S. 18th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6631 S. 18th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6631 S. 18th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6631 S. 18th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6631 S. 18th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Senderos At South Mountain
9700 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College