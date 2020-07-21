6631 S. 18th Lane

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

5 Bedroom - 3 Bath - 2323 Sq. Ft. Phoenix Location - To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



Blinds in home to be replaced within 3 months of new tenant move in date.

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 Property Management Fee

Not accepting pets

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Tax & Admin Fee)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5145422)