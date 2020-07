Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave internet access refrigerator

Great area with Mountain Views. 3 bed 2 bath home. New paint on exterior and interior. Tile Floor Throughout, Home comes with Refrigerator, washer & Dryer and new Microwave was just installed. Back yard has synthetic grass and low maintenance back & front yard. Home has gigabit internet. Close to School bus stop.