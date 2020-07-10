6626 W Williams St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd62318079 ---- Beautiful two story home located in the desirable community of Meadows. Home features a spacious floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Formal living room at entrance with soaring vaulted ceilings and room for dining. Eat-in kitchen offers white appliances, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Spacious family room right off kitchen with half bathroom conveniently located downstairs as well as laundry room. Two tone paint interior, carpet/tile flooring and ceiling fans in all the right places. Master bedroom upstairs with walk in closet and master bath. Home also features a 2 car garage and big backyard. STATUS: Occupied until 8/31/2019 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Once Vacant Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: Meadows Subdivision FLOORING: Carpet Tile combo GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2001 YARD: Easy maintenance desert front and rear Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078 elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



