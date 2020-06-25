All apartments in Phoenix
6623 N 2ND Avenue

6623 North 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6623 North 2nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Central Corridor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
First time rental of this True 1940's Western Ranch style home in the Heart of Central Corridor. Recent professional remodel adding nearly 900 SF. This home offers 4 Huge Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Grassy front yard and HUGE grassy backyard for lots of Fun! Full Length Covered Patio in the Front Yard and L Shaped Patio in the back. Inside find a Great Room floor plan. Tons of Brand New Hickory Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances including a Wolf Gas Range and Oven. VERY EFFICIENT High efficiency AC, R-38 insulation in attic, R-19 in addition walls, and 1.5'' stucco and foam insulation at exterior. Beautiful wood look floors with inlay. Decorated with Wood Beams and Cornices. newly installed 200 amp service and 20 amp copper wire circuitry. Working on window coverings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6623 N 2ND Avenue have any available units?
6623 N 2ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6623 N 2ND Avenue have?
Some of 6623 N 2ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6623 N 2ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6623 N 2ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6623 N 2ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6623 N 2ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6623 N 2ND Avenue offer parking?
No, 6623 N 2ND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6623 N 2ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6623 N 2ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6623 N 2ND Avenue have a pool?
No, 6623 N 2ND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6623 N 2ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6623 N 2ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6623 N 2ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6623 N 2ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
