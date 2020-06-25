6623 N 2ND Avenue

Amenities

First time rental of this True 1940's Western Ranch style home in the Heart of Central Corridor. Recent professional remodel adding nearly 900 SF. This home offers 4 Huge Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Grassy front yard and HUGE grassy backyard for lots of Fun! Full Length Covered Patio in the Front Yard and L Shaped Patio in the back. Inside find a Great Room floor plan. Tons of Brand New Hickory Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances including a Wolf Gas Range and Oven. VERY EFFICIENT High efficiency AC, R-38 insulation in attic, R-19 in addition walls, and 1.5'' stucco and foam insulation at exterior. Beautiful wood look floors with inlay. Decorated with Wood Beams and Cornices. newly installed 200 amp service and 20 amp copper wire circuitry. Working on window coverings.