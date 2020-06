6620 W GAMBIT Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ELEGANT HOME WITH GORGEOUS VIEWS OF MOUNTAINS BY DAY & CITY LIGHTS BY NIGHT. PREMIUM, DESERT LANDSCAPED LOT THAT FACES A WASH & BACKS UP TO A MOUNTAIN PRESERVE - SO NO NEIGHBORS ON FRONT OR BACK SIDES. MASTER BEDROOM SPLIT FLOORPLAN. AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. THREE CAR GARAGE. FORMAL FAMILY, LIVING & DINING ROOMS. DON'T MISS THE CHANCE TO CALL THIS LOVELY PROPERTY YOUR HOME.PLEASE BE SURE TO FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS ON THE APPLICATION COVER SHEET. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET. RENTERS INSURANCE POLICY REQUIRED.NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGES.