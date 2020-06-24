6619 West Side Canyon Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room playground garage internet access media room

Check out this fully furnished North Phoenix rental home. Just a year old, this beautiful home features an expansive open-layout with a massive Great Room with 10 ceilings. Once you enter you will feel the home is larger than the square footage suggests! This price INCLUDES water, electric, internet, wifi, gas utilities!



You will be in awe of the Chefs dream kitchen with all top-of- the-line Monogram appliances including granite counter-tops and designer cabinets. Upgraded ultra-modern flooring and cultured marble bathroom counter-tops. Four spacious bedrooms, one of which is currently a fully furnished private den/office with an additional large game room and three full bathrooms. The extended master bedroom suite includes a private bathroom retreat with a large step-in shower, two sinks and separate large walk-in his and her closets. This amazing new home also includes plenty of extra storage, a split 3-bay garage and a covered patio with outstanding Sonoran Mountain Views!



A 10-minute drive away are the Shops at Norterra which feature a variety of premier retail stores for all your shopping needs, restaurants to satisfy every taste, a movie theater for the latest blockbusters and community events for the entire family. Pyramid Peak is ideally located for the outdoor adventurer, city enthusiast and families of all ages with private playgrounds/parks. Boating, jet-skiing, fishing and camping are just miles away at Lake Pleasant. Hikers will enjoy the many local trails and include more than 2,000 acres of mountain trails for adventurers of all levels. Waves and water slides are just a short drive away at Wet N Wild waterpark. Located just miles from the I-17/101, Pyramid Peak is part of the highly rated Deer Valley Unified School District.