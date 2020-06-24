All apartments in Phoenix
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6619 West Side Canyon Trail
Last updated April 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

6619 West Side Canyon Trail

6619 West Side Canyon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6619 West Side Canyon Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
playground
game room
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
playground
garage
internet access
media room
Check out this fully furnished North Phoenix rental home. Just a year old, this beautiful home features an expansive open-layout with a massive Great Room with 10 ceilings. Once you enter you will feel the home is larger than the square footage suggests! This price INCLUDES water, electric, internet, wifi, gas utilities!

You will be in awe of the Chefs dream kitchen with all top-of- the-line Monogram appliances including granite counter-tops and designer cabinets. Upgraded ultra-modern flooring and cultured marble bathroom counter-tops. Four spacious bedrooms, one of which is currently a fully furnished private den/office with an additional large game room and three full bathrooms. The extended master bedroom suite includes a private bathroom retreat with a large step-in shower, two sinks and separate large walk-in his and her closets. This amazing new home also includes plenty of extra storage, a split 3-bay garage and a covered patio with outstanding Sonoran Mountain Views!

A 10-minute drive away are the Shops at Norterra which feature a variety of premier retail stores for all your shopping needs, restaurants to satisfy every taste, a movie theater for the latest blockbusters and community events for the entire family. Pyramid Peak is ideally located for the outdoor adventurer, city enthusiast and families of all ages with private playgrounds/parks. Boating, jet-skiing, fishing and camping are just miles away at Lake Pleasant. Hikers will enjoy the many local trails and include more than 2,000 acres of mountain trails for adventurers of all levels. Waves and water slides are just a short drive away at Wet N Wild waterpark. Located just miles from the I-17/101, Pyramid Peak is part of the highly rated Deer Valley Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6619 West Side Canyon Trail have any available units?
6619 West Side Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6619 West Side Canyon Trail have?
Some of 6619 West Side Canyon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6619 West Side Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6619 West Side Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6619 West Side Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6619 West Side Canyon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6619 West Side Canyon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6619 West Side Canyon Trail offers parking.
Does 6619 West Side Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6619 West Side Canyon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6619 West Side Canyon Trail have a pool?
No, 6619 West Side Canyon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6619 West Side Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 6619 West Side Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6619 West Side Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6619 West Side Canyon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
