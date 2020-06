Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful home in wonderful gated community! 4 generous sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and loft upstairs and 1 bedroom and bath on main level. Situated adjacent to common area and extra privacy on west side. Nice touches and upgrades throughout. Maple cabinetry in kitchen, stone-front fireplace in family room, gas top range, laundry chute, and oak stair railing. Conveniently located just off the I-17 close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!