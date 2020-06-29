6614 West Hess Street

Amenities

Spacious 6 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom Rental Opportunity in Arizona Meadows! Property Features Low Maintenance Desert Front Yard, Vaulted Ceilings at Entry, Formal Dining Area, Living Room, Open Kitchen with Black Appliances, Breakfast Nook, Half Bath, Laundry (Washer/Dryer Included As-Is) with Master and Guest Suites Downstairs. A Second Master, Loft and Multiple Beds/Baths finish the upper level. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set-Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet. **Minor Cleaning/Repairs In Progress- Home will be professionally cleaned prior to move in**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.