6614 West Hess Street
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:21 PM

6614 West Hess Street

Location

6614 West Hess Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
guest suite
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
guest suite
Spacious 6 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom Rental Opportunity in Arizona Meadows! Property Features Low Maintenance Desert Front Yard, Vaulted Ceilings at Entry, Formal Dining Area, Living Room, Open Kitchen with Black Appliances, Breakfast Nook, Half Bath, Laundry (Washer/Dryer Included As-Is) with Master and Guest Suites Downstairs. A Second Master, Loft and Multiple Beds/Baths finish the upper level. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set-Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet. **Minor Cleaning/Repairs In Progress- Home will be professionally cleaned prior to move in**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 West Hess Street have any available units?
6614 West Hess Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6614 West Hess Street currently offering any rent specials?
6614 West Hess Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 West Hess Street pet-friendly?
No, 6614 West Hess Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6614 West Hess Street offer parking?
No, 6614 West Hess Street does not offer parking.
Does 6614 West Hess Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6614 West Hess Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 West Hess Street have a pool?
No, 6614 West Hess Street does not have a pool.
Does 6614 West Hess Street have accessible units?
No, 6614 West Hess Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 West Hess Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6614 West Hess Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6614 West Hess Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6614 West Hess Street does not have units with air conditioning.

