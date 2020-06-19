6614 W TETHER Trail

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home in Eagle Highlands is a must see! This warm and welcoming 3 bedroom, 2 bath single level home that includes lofted ceiling, upgraded lighting, remodeled granite countertops and a cozy fireplace for the cooler Arizona nights. The master has separate tub & shower, new counters, separate sinks and a walk-in closet. The 2 bedrooms share the bathroom and both have ceiling fans. A great dining area next to a spacious family room makes it great for get-togethers and quite family nights in. With tile in all the right places and new carpet throughout the rest of the house and located close to shopping, restaurants, great schools, and hiking areas, this home won't last long.