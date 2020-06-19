All apartments in Phoenix
6614 W TETHER Trail
6614 W TETHER Trail

6614 West Tether Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6614 West Tether Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled home in Eagle Highlands is a must see! This warm and welcoming 3 bedroom, 2 bath single level home that includes lofted ceiling, upgraded lighting, remodeled granite countertops and a cozy fireplace for the cooler Arizona nights. The master has separate tub & shower, new counters, separate sinks and a walk-in closet. The 2 bedrooms share the bathroom and both have ceiling fans. A great dining area next to a spacious family room makes it great for get-togethers and quite family nights in. With tile in all the right places and new carpet throughout the rest of the house and located close to shopping, restaurants, great schools, and hiking areas, this home won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 W TETHER Trail have any available units?
6614 W TETHER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6614 W TETHER Trail have?
Some of 6614 W TETHER Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 W TETHER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6614 W TETHER Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 W TETHER Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6614 W TETHER Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6614 W TETHER Trail offer parking?
No, 6614 W TETHER Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6614 W TETHER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6614 W TETHER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 W TETHER Trail have a pool?
No, 6614 W TETHER Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6614 W TETHER Trail have accessible units?
No, 6614 W TETHER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 W TETHER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6614 W TETHER Trail has units with dishwashers.
