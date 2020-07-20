All apartments in Phoenix
6609 N 10TH Place
6609 N 10TH Place

6609 North 10th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6609 North 10th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Very desirable location. Close t 51 FWY, Biltmore Fashion Park shopping mall, Camelback Colonnade mall, shopping centers, Nice home THREE BR+large DEN or you can use as 4th bedroom, formal living room, large kitchen/breakfast area, kitchen appliances, new kitchen sink, tile floor in the bedrooms, freshly interior paint, new bathroom vanity in the hallway bathroom, ceiling fans in bedrooms, formal laundry room washer/dryer, large back-yard, storage in a back-yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 N 10TH Place have any available units?
6609 N 10TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6609 N 10TH Place have?
Some of 6609 N 10TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 N 10TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6609 N 10TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 N 10TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6609 N 10TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6609 N 10TH Place offer parking?
No, 6609 N 10TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 6609 N 10TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6609 N 10TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 N 10TH Place have a pool?
No, 6609 N 10TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 6609 N 10TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6609 N 10TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 N 10TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 N 10TH Place has units with dishwashers.
