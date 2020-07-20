6609 N 10TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Very desirable location. Close t 51 FWY, Biltmore Fashion Park shopping mall, Camelback Colonnade mall, shopping centers, Nice home THREE BR+large DEN or you can use as 4th bedroom, formal living room, large kitchen/breakfast area, kitchen appliances, new kitchen sink, tile floor in the bedrooms, freshly interior paint, new bathroom vanity in the hallway bathroom, ceiling fans in bedrooms, formal laundry room washer/dryer, large back-yard, storage in a back-yard.