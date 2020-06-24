All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

6601 E CAMINO SANTO --

6601 East Camino Santo · No Longer Available
Location

6601 East Camino Santo, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Welcome to Camino Del Sol! This beautiful home was recently remodeled and you and your guests are sure to enjoy staying here! With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, this Scottsdale vacation rental is perfect for any occasion. Additional benefits are a two car garage and a spacious backyard that you won't want to leave. Plenty of space inside and out for your family to enjoy.The furniture is top notch, as is the spacious and accommodating floor plan. Outside you will find a brand new swimming pool and hot tub - the perfect place to relax and unwind after a day of exploring. Enjoy grilling and watching your favorite game from the covered deck while the kids play in the pool. Practice your skills on our putting green.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- have any available units?
6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- have?
Some of 6601 E CAMINO SANTO --'s amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- currently offering any rent specials?
6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- pet-friendly?
No, 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- offer parking?
Yes, 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- offers parking.
Does 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- have a pool?
Yes, 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- has a pool.
Does 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- have accessible units?
No, 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 E CAMINO SANTO -- has units with dishwashers.
