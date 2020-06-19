6565 North 19th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup parking pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool

Come check out this lovely 2 story condo that is waiting to be your home sweet home! This unit has freshly redone paint throughout, a great mix of tile, hardwood and carpeted flooring, a kitchen that will suit your needs, washer and dryer hook ups, 2 covered parking spaces and much more. This unit is also a short distance away from the community pool perfect for the summertime heat coming up. Water, sewer and trash are included! Also, this unit is Section 8 friendly!!! Don't let this one pass you up!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.