Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

6565 North 19th Avenue

6565 North 19th Avenue · (480) 351-3855
Location

6565 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
Come check out this lovely 2 story condo that is waiting to be your home sweet home! This unit has freshly redone paint throughout, a great mix of tile, hardwood and carpeted flooring, a kitchen that will suit your needs, washer and dryer hook ups, 2 covered parking spaces and much more. This unit is also a short distance away from the community pool perfect for the summertime heat coming up. Water, sewer and trash are included! Also, this unit is Section 8 friendly!!! Don't let this one pass you up!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6565 North 19th Avenue have any available units?
6565 North 19th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6565 North 19th Avenue have?
Some of 6565 North 19th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6565 North 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6565 North 19th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6565 North 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6565 North 19th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6565 North 19th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6565 North 19th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6565 North 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6565 North 19th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6565 North 19th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6565 North 19th Avenue has a pool.
Does 6565 North 19th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6565 North 19th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6565 North 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6565 North 19th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
