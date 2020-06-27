All apartments in Phoenix
6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13

6531 North 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6531 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Central Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
wow! absolutely gorgeous multi level phoenix 2/2 townhouse with massive vaulted ceilings, custom tile and hardwood floors, all new carpet, fresh updated paint through out, expansive kitchen to living room flow, tranquil fireplace, office/ den area space, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, walk in closet, premium custom lot with community pool, 2 car carport parking, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 have any available units?
6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 have?
Some of 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 currently offering any rent specials?
6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 is pet friendly.
Does 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 offer parking?
Yes, 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 offers parking.
Does 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 have a pool?
Yes, 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 has a pool.
Does 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 have accessible units?
No, 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13 has units with dishwashers.

