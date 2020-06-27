6531 N 3RD AVENUE # 13

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

wow! absolutely gorgeous multi level phoenix 2/2 townhouse with massive vaulted ceilings, custom tile and hardwood floors, all new carpet, fresh updated paint through out, expansive kitchen to living room flow, tranquil fireplace, office/ den area space, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, walk in closet, premium custom lot with community pool, 2 car carport parking, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*