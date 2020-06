Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Stunning 2 story Maracay home nestled in the Preserve at Boulder Mountain. 3 bed floor plan plus a loft overlooking the front room. Fresh 2-tone interior paint scheme, and 20'' porcelain tile in the kitchen, dining, laundry and baths. Brand new tile plank flooring in the living and family rooms, and new carpet upstairs. Beautiful back yard with covered patio, grass area, and mountain views.