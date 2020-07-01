All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

6521 W Chickasaw St

6521 West Chickasaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

6521 West Chickasaw Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
GREAT 3 BED WITH POOL AND BALCONY WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - NEW TO MARKET!!! Beautifully upgraded 2-story, 3 bedroom w/loft. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar open to formal dining in great room. Lots of tile, carpet in bedrooms & custom paint. Large loft, gorgeous master bedroom & bathroom w/dbl sinks, separate tub & shwr. 2 full baths upstairs, powder rm down. Beautifully landscaped sprinklered back yard w/sparkling pool. CALL TO SET UP A SHOWING TODAY!!!

Rent: $1350/mo+tax
Security Deposit: $1,340
Application Fee: $50/adult
Administration Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $250 (Upon Lessor Approval)

Call Real Estate Agent JOANNA JANGER OR CARY GILLESPIE
480-794-1420
IRENT4YOU, INC

(RLNE5438400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6521 W Chickasaw St have any available units?
6521 W Chickasaw St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6521 W Chickasaw St have?
Some of 6521 W Chickasaw St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6521 W Chickasaw St currently offering any rent specials?
6521 W Chickasaw St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6521 W Chickasaw St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6521 W Chickasaw St is pet friendly.
Does 6521 W Chickasaw St offer parking?
No, 6521 W Chickasaw St does not offer parking.
Does 6521 W Chickasaw St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6521 W Chickasaw St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6521 W Chickasaw St have a pool?
Yes, 6521 W Chickasaw St has a pool.
Does 6521 W Chickasaw St have accessible units?
No, 6521 W Chickasaw St does not have accessible units.
Does 6521 W Chickasaw St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6521 W Chickasaw St does not have units with dishwashers.

