6521 W Chickasaw St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool carpet

GREAT 3 BED WITH POOL AND BALCONY WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - NEW TO MARKET!!! Beautifully upgraded 2-story, 3 bedroom w/loft. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar open to formal dining in great room. Lots of tile, carpet in bedrooms & custom paint. Large loft, gorgeous master bedroom & bathroom w/dbl sinks, separate tub & shwr. 2 full baths upstairs, powder rm down. Beautifully landscaped sprinklered back yard w/sparkling pool. CALL TO SET UP A SHOWING TODAY!!!



Rent: $1350/mo+tax

Security Deposit: $1,340

Application Fee: $50/adult

Administration Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $250 (Upon Lessor Approval)



Call Real Estate Agent JOANNA JANGER OR CARY GILLESPIE

480-794-1420

IRENT4YOU, INC



(RLNE5438400)