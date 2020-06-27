All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6513 S 70th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6513 S 70th Ave
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

6513 S 70th Ave

6513 South 70th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6513 South 70th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW!! Charming 4 bed home in Laveen with Private Pool - WOW! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in highly respected Laveen Farms Community. Large private backyard with nice landscaping and Private Pool with Palm Trees. Private Pool is fenced in for Safety!! This home has very nice features throughout! Eat in kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinetry and island for entertaining that is open to the great room area. Spacious walk in pantry storage. Formal Living and Dining Rooms! Enjoy the spacious Master suite with plush carpet and picture windows for natural light. 3 Bedrooms upstairs, One Flex Room/ Den Downstairs. Great community with Elementary School in walking distance. Get this home during the summertime and have the family enjoy their own pool!....Weekly Pool Service included in Rent.....MUST SEE!!

(RLNE5002262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6513 S 70th Ave have any available units?
6513 S 70th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6513 S 70th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6513 S 70th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6513 S 70th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6513 S 70th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6513 S 70th Ave offer parking?
No, 6513 S 70th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6513 S 70th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6513 S 70th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6513 S 70th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6513 S 70th Ave has a pool.
Does 6513 S 70th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6513 S 70th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6513 S 70th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6513 S 70th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6513 S 70th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6513 S 70th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College