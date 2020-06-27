6513 S 70th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW!! Charming 4 bed home in Laveen with Private Pool - WOW! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in highly respected Laveen Farms Community. Large private backyard with nice landscaping and Private Pool with Palm Trees. Private Pool is fenced in for Safety!! This home has very nice features throughout! Eat in kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinetry and island for entertaining that is open to the great room area. Spacious walk in pantry storage. Formal Living and Dining Rooms! Enjoy the spacious Master suite with plush carpet and picture windows for natural light. 3 Bedrooms upstairs, One Flex Room/ Den Downstairs. Great community with Elementary School in walking distance. Get this home during the summertime and have the family enjoy their own pool!....Weekly Pool Service included in Rent.....MUST SEE!!



(RLNE5002262)