6501 E SANDRA Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic single level home in magical 85254 zip code in Scottsdale! Soaring ceilings and a cozy brick fireplace. Eat in kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite has wood flooring with ceiling fan and picture window. Spacious walk in closet! 3/4 bathroom with single sink vanity and a roll in shower. Oversized backyard is your family's personal resort featuring a covered patio with lush green grass and a fenced sparkling pool! New front door, custom paint, and new baseboards throughout. Come see this home before it goes!