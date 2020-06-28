All apartments in Phoenix
6501 E SANDRA Terrace
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:26 AM

6501 E SANDRA Terrace

6501 East Sandra Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6501 East Sandra Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic single level home in magical 85254 zip code in Scottsdale! Soaring ceilings and a cozy brick fireplace. Eat in kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite has wood flooring with ceiling fan and picture window. Spacious walk in closet! 3/4 bathroom with single sink vanity and a roll in shower. Oversized backyard is your family's personal resort featuring a covered patio with lush green grass and a fenced sparkling pool! New front door, custom paint, and new baseboards throughout. Come see this home before it goes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 E SANDRA Terrace have any available units?
6501 E SANDRA Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 E SANDRA Terrace have?
Some of 6501 E SANDRA Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 E SANDRA Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6501 E SANDRA Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 E SANDRA Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 6501 E SANDRA Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6501 E SANDRA Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6501 E SANDRA Terrace offers parking.
Does 6501 E SANDRA Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 E SANDRA Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 E SANDRA Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 6501 E SANDRA Terrace has a pool.
Does 6501 E SANDRA Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6501 E SANDRA Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 E SANDRA Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6501 E SANDRA Terrace has units with dishwashers.
