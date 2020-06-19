645 West Hazelwood Street - 01

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym on-site laundry parking pool

This two 2-bed/1-bath unit is approximately 900 SF and has been fully remodeled. Comfortable, clean, and QUIET all block building with tile flooring throughout. Ceiling Fans, full array of appliances, tile accents in kitchen and tile shower surround, efficient A/C, insulation, double-paned windows to reduce heat and noise.

Don't miss out on this unit it will go fast.

Trendy neighborhood. Building almost complete with beautiful renovation with fun colors!

Good Light, Nice Views. Mid Century Charm; Updated amenities.

Quiet, Friendly yet private community. This property has undergone an amazing rehabilitation with top notch local designers.

Walkable to Bus Lines and light rail. On the canal for walking/jogging. Close to Melrose shops and dining. Frys, Target, LA Fitness, Starbucks all just up the street.