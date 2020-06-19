All apartments in Phoenix
645 West Hazelwood Street - 01
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:45 AM

645 West Hazelwood Street - 01

645 W Hazelwood St · No Longer Available
Location

645 W Hazelwood St, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pierson Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This two 2-bed/1-bath unit is approximately 900 SF and has been fully remodeled. Comfortable, clean, and QUIET all block building with tile flooring throughout. Ceiling Fans, full array of appliances, tile accents in kitchen and tile shower surround, efficient A/C, insulation, double-paned windows to reduce heat and noise.
Don't miss out on this unit it will go fast.
Trendy neighborhood. Building almost complete with beautiful renovation with fun colors!
Good Light, Nice Views. Mid Century Charm; Updated amenities.
Quiet, Friendly yet private community. This property has undergone an amazing rehabilitation with top notch local designers.
Walkable to Bus Lines and light rail. On the canal for walking/jogging. Close to Melrose shops and dining. Frys, Target, LA Fitness, Starbucks all just up the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 have any available units?
645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 have?
Some of 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 currently offering any rent specials?
645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 is pet friendly.
Does 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 offer parking?
Yes, 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 offers parking.
Does 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 have a pool?
Yes, 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 has a pool.
Does 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 have accessible units?
No, 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 does not have accessible units.
Does 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 West Hazelwood Street - 01 has units with dishwashers.

