All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6447 W MOLLY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6447 W MOLLY Lane
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:13 PM

6447 W MOLLY Lane

6447 West Molly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6447 West Molly Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home available for lease! Situated on a north/south, elevated corner lot, this home affords views of surrounding mountains from the huge patio and BBQ island. All stainless steel appliances and neutral colors. Huge master suite and full master bath - truly elegant living. Two secondary bedrooms are separated from Master. Garage is 2 1/2 cars wide so plenty of space. There is a wide gate and large cement pad running the length of the house on the side. Great spot for your extra car or toys. Backyard is great for entertaining with gas BBQ island including sink and a gas fire pit. Walking distance to hiking. Agent is married to owner. Tenant to verify all important facts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6447 W MOLLY Lane have any available units?
6447 W MOLLY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6447 W MOLLY Lane have?
Some of 6447 W MOLLY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6447 W MOLLY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6447 W MOLLY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6447 W MOLLY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6447 W MOLLY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6447 W MOLLY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6447 W MOLLY Lane offers parking.
Does 6447 W MOLLY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6447 W MOLLY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6447 W MOLLY Lane have a pool?
No, 6447 W MOLLY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6447 W MOLLY Lane have accessible units?
No, 6447 W MOLLY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6447 W MOLLY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6447 W MOLLY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College