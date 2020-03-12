6447 W MOLLY Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home available for lease! Situated on a north/south, elevated corner lot, this home affords views of surrounding mountains from the huge patio and BBQ island. All stainless steel appliances and neutral colors. Huge master suite and full master bath - truly elegant living. Two secondary bedrooms are separated from Master. Garage is 2 1/2 cars wide so plenty of space. There is a wide gate and large cement pad running the length of the house on the side. Great spot for your extra car or toys. Backyard is great for entertaining with gas BBQ island including sink and a gas fire pit. Walking distance to hiking. Agent is married to owner. Tenant to verify all important facts.