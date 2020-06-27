6445 S 32ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Location, Location, Location! This newly renovated quaint 3 bedroom home is close to the I-10, downtown Phoenix, ASU, South Mountain Community College, Phoenix Sky Harbor, and great shopping. Here you'll have privacy, gorgeous mountain views & miles of nearby hiking trails. This home is close to 2 championship golf courses, retail outlets, grocery stores, parks & just a short walk to the Farm at South Mountain Restaurants. The home features Industrial concrete in the living room with fireplace & tile throughout. Move in and begin enjoying the best of what Phoenix has to offer.