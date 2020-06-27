All apartments in Phoenix
6445 S 32ND Street
6445 S 32ND Street

6445 South 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6445 South 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! This newly renovated quaint 3 bedroom home is close to the I-10, downtown Phoenix, ASU, South Mountain Community College, Phoenix Sky Harbor, and great shopping. Here you'll have privacy, gorgeous mountain views & miles of nearby hiking trails. This home is close to 2 championship golf courses, retail outlets, grocery stores, parks & just a short walk to the Farm at South Mountain Restaurants. The home features Industrial concrete in the living room with fireplace & tile throughout. Move in and begin enjoying the best of what Phoenix has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6445 S 32ND Street have any available units?
6445 S 32ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6445 S 32ND Street have?
Some of 6445 S 32ND Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6445 S 32ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
6445 S 32ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6445 S 32ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 6445 S 32ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6445 S 32ND Street offer parking?
No, 6445 S 32ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 6445 S 32ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6445 S 32ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6445 S 32ND Street have a pool?
No, 6445 S 32ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 6445 S 32ND Street have accessible units?
No, 6445 S 32ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6445 S 32ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6445 S 32ND Street has units with dishwashers.
