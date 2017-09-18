Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pool

6442 W Valencia Dr - This 1410 SF two level 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths home is located in the Avalon subdivision in Laveen. The home has new carpet and freshly updated paint . Residents of this home can enjoy the community facilities including pool. The laundry is conveniently located on the second floor with all the bedrooms. The home is located close to shopping, schools, restaurants and the new 202 loop interchange .



Application Fee $40 per adult, Security Deposit $1325, Administrative fee of $250



