6442 W Valencia Dr
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

6442 W Valencia Dr

6442 West Valencia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6442 West Valencia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
6442 W Valencia Dr - This 1410 SF two level 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths home is located in the Avalon subdivision in Laveen. The home has new carpet and freshly updated paint . Residents of this home can enjoy the community facilities including pool. The laundry is conveniently located on the second floor with all the bedrooms. The home is located close to shopping, schools, restaurants and the new 202 loop interchange .

Application Fee $40 per adult, Security Deposit $1325, Administrative fee of $250

Please visit the following link to schedule a showing:https://showmojo.com/l/e4e520a07f

(RLNE4995775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6442 W Valencia Dr have any available units?
6442 W Valencia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6442 W Valencia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6442 W Valencia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6442 W Valencia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6442 W Valencia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6442 W Valencia Dr offer parking?
No, 6442 W Valencia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6442 W Valencia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6442 W Valencia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6442 W Valencia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6442 W Valencia Dr has a pool.
Does 6442 W Valencia Dr have accessible units?
No, 6442 W Valencia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6442 W Valencia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6442 W Valencia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6442 W Valencia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6442 W Valencia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
