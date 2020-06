Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with large back yard located in the heart of the Baseline Corridor area! Views of South Mountain, close to schools, transportation & major shopping, lots of tile, an abundance of raised panel oak cabinets. Large eat in kitchen, fireplace in family room, & a bay window in the living room with attached formal dining room. No cats please!