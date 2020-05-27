All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive

6415 East Winchcomb Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6415 East Winchcomb Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Very spacious Kierland home located 1/2 block from the park. Elegant entry with grand staircase leading to huge master suite, offering his and her walk-in closets and jacuzzi tub. The 5th bedroom with adjacent bath is downstairs and can be used as an office/den/library. Great kitchen with large dining area offers maple cabinetry, granite counters and opens to family room fireplace, wet bar and wine bar and overlooks private backyard paradise. Built-in fireplace, BBQ and extra cooking area. Play pool surrounded by beautiful lush landscaping. A wonderful home close to park, golf course, Kierland Commons Scottsdale Quarter and the 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive have any available units?
6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive have?
Some of 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive offers parking.
Does 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive has a pool.
Does 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive have accessible units?
No, 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6415 E WINCHCOMB Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College