Phoenix, AZ
6334 West Watkins Street
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:03 AM

6334 West Watkins Street

6334 West Watkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

6334 West Watkins Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Park at Terralea

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home for rent in Phoenix with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1740 square feet located near 63rd Ave and Durango in the Park at Terralea Community. This 2 Story Home also includes beautiful kitchen with island, new flooring and carpet throughout attached 2 car garage with deep storage area. Large Fenced in back yard with covered patio.

Call/text Barbara 602-369-6116 for more information.

$45.00 application fee per adult that is not refundable. If approved you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours.There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply. Tenant will need to purchase renters insurance prior to move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6334 West Watkins Street have any available units?
6334 West Watkins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6334 West Watkins Street have?
Some of 6334 West Watkins Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6334 West Watkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
6334 West Watkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6334 West Watkins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6334 West Watkins Street is pet friendly.
Does 6334 West Watkins Street offer parking?
Yes, 6334 West Watkins Street offers parking.
Does 6334 West Watkins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6334 West Watkins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6334 West Watkins Street have a pool?
No, 6334 West Watkins Street does not have a pool.
Does 6334 West Watkins Street have accessible units?
No, 6334 West Watkins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6334 West Watkins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6334 West Watkins Street does not have units with dishwashers.
