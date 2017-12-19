6334 West Watkins Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home for rent in Phoenix with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1740 square feet located near 63rd Ave and Durango in the Park at Terralea Community. This 2 Story Home also includes beautiful kitchen with island, new flooring and carpet throughout attached 2 car garage with deep storage area. Large Fenced in back yard with covered patio.



Call/text Barbara 602-369-6116 for more information.



$45.00 application fee per adult that is not refundable. If approved you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours.There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply. Tenant will need to purchase renters insurance prior to move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.