All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6314 South 34th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6314 South 34th Lane
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:00 AM

6314 South 34th Lane

6314 South 34th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6314 South 34th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
internet access
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yyqXemRajGK

Located Near 35th Ave and Southern! Gorgeous New Build!!! 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home with spacious kitchen featuring island with breakfast bar! Gated community near 202 freeway. Energy Start home with dual-pane low-E vinyl windows, radiant roof barrier, wifi-enabled Honeywell digital thermostat, 15 SEER energy-efficient HVAC, gas furnace, exterior tankless gas water heater.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,062.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 South 34th Lane have any available units?
6314 South 34th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6314 South 34th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6314 South 34th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 South 34th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6314 South 34th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6314 South 34th Lane offer parking?
No, 6314 South 34th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6314 South 34th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6314 South 34th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 South 34th Lane have a pool?
No, 6314 South 34th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6314 South 34th Lane have accessible units?
No, 6314 South 34th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 South 34th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6314 South 34th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6314 South 34th Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6314 South 34th Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College