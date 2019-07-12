All apartments in Phoenix
6310 W. Riva Rd.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM

6310 W. Riva Rd.

6310 West Riva Road · No Longer Available
Location

6310 West Riva Road, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
South Phoenix home in cul-de-sac just off 202-Loop is in great condition. Great room 3 bedroom floor-plan with all rooms upstairs including the master suite with a private bathroom and walk-in closet. Open kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances. Ready for immediate move in! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

