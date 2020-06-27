All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:44 PM

6301 E DELCOA Avenue

6301 East Delcoa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6301 East Delcoa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Shea North Estates

Amenities

parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home to this beautiful ranch house that is waiting for you to put your personal touches on it. NO HOA! There is a RV gate! With 7 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms the opportunities are endless! As you enter the home you will find a large open floor plan that opens up to a large backyard for all your entertaining needs. Have toys? Bring them all because you have plenty of room for everything. This could even be a great assisted living home/facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 E DELCOA Avenue have any available units?
6301 E DELCOA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 E DELCOA Avenue have?
Some of 6301 E DELCOA Avenue's amenities include parking, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 E DELCOA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6301 E DELCOA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 E DELCOA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6301 E DELCOA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6301 E DELCOA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6301 E DELCOA Avenue offers parking.
Does 6301 E DELCOA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 E DELCOA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 E DELCOA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6301 E DELCOA Avenue has a pool.
Does 6301 E DELCOA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6301 E DELCOA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 E DELCOA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 E DELCOA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
