6301 E DELCOA Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome home to this beautiful ranch house that is waiting for you to put your personal touches on it. NO HOA! There is a RV gate! With 7 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms the opportunities are endless! As you enter the home you will find a large open floor plan that opens up to a large backyard for all your entertaining needs. Have toys? Bring them all because you have plenty of room for everything. This could even be a great assisted living home/facility.