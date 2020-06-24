All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

629 E MANZANITA PLACE

629 East Manzanita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

629 East Manzanita Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! absolutely gorgeous split level phoenix 3/2 townhouse with all new custom updated paint, new carpet, massive vaulted ceilings with wooden beams, fireplace, split master with built in entertainment cabinets, interior balcony, huge private backyard, 2 car garage, community pool, mountain views, great location and more! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any
errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 E MANZANITA PLACE have any available units?
629 E MANZANITA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 E MANZANITA PLACE have?
Some of 629 E MANZANITA PLACE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 E MANZANITA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
629 E MANZANITA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 E MANZANITA PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 E MANZANITA PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 629 E MANZANITA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 629 E MANZANITA PLACE offers parking.
Does 629 E MANZANITA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 E MANZANITA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 E MANZANITA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 629 E MANZANITA PLACE has a pool.
Does 629 E MANZANITA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 629 E MANZANITA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 629 E MANZANITA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 E MANZANITA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
