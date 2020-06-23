All apartments in Phoenix
626 W Thunderhill Dr
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:41 PM

626 W Thunderhill Dr

626 West Thunderhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

626 West Thunderhill Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a8d6e1b097 ---- Don\'t miss this rare find - Open concept spacious 3 bedroom plus den backing to South Mountain Park with incredible views! Other things you will love about this home include: split floor plan, soaring ceilings throughout, large sparkling blue pool, built in outdoor kitchen with high-end gas grill, gas fire pit, large master suite, spacious 3 car garage and top rated schools. Positioned in a quiet neighborhood without through traffic. 1-2 small pets considered depending on strength of application. Other lease fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 2.3% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent 3 Car Garage Disposal Pets Allowed Pool Stove Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 W Thunderhill Dr have any available units?
626 W Thunderhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 W Thunderhill Dr have?
Some of 626 W Thunderhill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 W Thunderhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
626 W Thunderhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 W Thunderhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 W Thunderhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 626 W Thunderhill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 626 W Thunderhill Dr offers parking.
Does 626 W Thunderhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 W Thunderhill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 W Thunderhill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 626 W Thunderhill Dr has a pool.
Does 626 W Thunderhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 626 W Thunderhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 626 W Thunderhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 W Thunderhill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

