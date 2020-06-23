626 W Thunderhill Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry range Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a8d6e1b097 ---- Don\'t miss this rare find - Open concept spacious 3 bedroom plus den backing to South Mountain Park with incredible views! Other things you will love about this home include: split floor plan, soaring ceilings throughout, large sparkling blue pool, built in outdoor kitchen with high-end gas grill, gas fire pit, large master suite, spacious 3 car garage and top rated schools. Positioned in a quiet neighborhood without through traffic. 1-2 small pets considered depending on strength of application. Other lease fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 2.3% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent 3 Car Garage Disposal Pets Allowed Pool Stove Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer In Unit