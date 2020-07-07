626 E VISTA Avenue

Amenities
Enjoy this lovely irrigated quarter acre in the HIGH demand area of North Central Phoenix. Block constructed & impeccably maintained. Kitchen features newer Jenn-Air range and a brand new Whirlpool refrigerator. A split floor plan, 4 spacious bedrooms & 2 living areas provide ample room for today's lifestyle. Exits to the backyard from the Master, family room & 4th bedroom. Newly resurfaced diving pool with slide! Detached 2 car garage with air conditioned 246 sq/ft storage/hobby (that isn't included in listing square footage) room added in 2001. RV gate to the alley behind. Top rated Madison Schools and only half a mile to Arizona Canal access for miles of recreation. Friendly landlord that has provided washer & dryer as well as pool maintenance and landscaping!