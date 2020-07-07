All apartments in Phoenix
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
626 E VISTA Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

626 E VISTA Avenue

626 East Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

626 East Vista Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Central Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy this lovely irrigated quarter acre in the HIGH demand area of North Central Phoenix. Block constructed & impeccably maintained. Kitchen features newer Jenn-Air range and a brand new Whirlpool refrigerator. A split floor plan, 4 spacious bedrooms & 2 living areas provide ample room for today's lifestyle. Exits to the backyard from the Master, family room & 4th bedroom. Newly resurfaced diving pool with slide! Detached 2 car garage with air conditioned 246 sq/ft storage/hobby (that isn't included in listing square footage) room added in 2001. RV gate to the alley behind. Top rated Madison Schools and only half a mile to Arizona Canal access for miles of recreation. Friendly landlord that has provided washer & dryer as well as pool maintenance and landscaping!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

