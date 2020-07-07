626 E VISTA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy this lovely irrigated quarter acre in the HIGH demand area of North Central Phoenix. Block constructed & impeccably maintained. Kitchen features newer Jenn-Air range and a brand new Whirlpool refrigerator. A split floor plan, 4 spacious bedrooms & 2 living areas provide ample room for today's lifestyle. Exits to the backyard from the Master, family room & 4th bedroom. Newly resurfaced diving pool with slide! Detached 2 car garage with air conditioned 246 sq/ft storage/hobby (that isn't included in listing square footage) room added in 2001. RV gate to the alley behind. Top rated Madison Schools and only half a mile to Arizona Canal access for miles of recreation. Friendly landlord that has provided washer & dryer as well as pool maintenance and landscaping!