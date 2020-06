Amenities

dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

The Perfect Scottsdale Location! This property is close to golf, baseball spring training fields, dining, entertainment, shopping and all the other great things Scottsdale has to offer. Close to the 51 and 101 freeway access. Quick access to Sky Harbor airport. This is an immaculate 3 bedroom townhome, single level with 2 car garage. Well maintained and cared for to make your stay enjoyable. Quiet neighborhood with community pool and spa. Come and enjoy Scottsdale!