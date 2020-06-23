6244 N 30TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Are you searching for an updated condo to suit a low maintenance, lock and leave lifestyle? Look no further! This two-bedroom home, in the guard-gated Biltmore Courts community, has everything you need and nothing you don't. Upgraded with tile throughout, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, custom paint and simple, elegant fixtures. The private, tiled balcony looks out onto the beautifully manicured Arizona Biltmore Circle and offers views of Piestewa Peak to the East. Residents are also provided one garage space, a private storage closet, and access to the heated community pool and spa. Call today to schedule an easy showing!