Phoenix, AZ
6244 N 30TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6244 N 30TH Place

6244 North 30th Place · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6244 North 30th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Are you searching for an updated condo to suit a low maintenance, lock and leave lifestyle? Look no further! This two-bedroom home, in the guard-gated Biltmore Courts community, has everything you need and nothing you don't. Upgraded with tile throughout, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, custom paint and simple, elegant fixtures. The private, tiled balcony looks out onto the beautifully manicured Arizona Biltmore Circle and offers views of Piestewa Peak to the East. Residents are also provided one garage space, a private storage closet, and access to the heated community pool and spa. Call today to schedule an easy showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6244 N 30TH Place have any available units?
6244 N 30TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6244 N 30TH Place have?
Some of 6244 N 30TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6244 N 30TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6244 N 30TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6244 N 30TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6244 N 30TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6244 N 30TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 6244 N 30TH Place does offer parking.
Does 6244 N 30TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6244 N 30TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6244 N 30TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 6244 N 30TH Place has a pool.
Does 6244 N 30TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6244 N 30TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6244 N 30TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6244 N 30TH Place has units with dishwashers.
