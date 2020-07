Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Come check out this beautiful modern unit with desirable features that will make this feel like a perfect match! This unit is freshly renovated with brand new hardwood flooring, fresh paint, appliances, light fixtures and white tiled shower. The brick walls provide a cozy feel and a sliding farmhouse door adds a great touch to showing off your home. The shutters and neutral paint throughout main areas truly make this home open and bright. This unit offers a community courtyard and ideal covered parking. Don't pass this up!



Washer and dryer included.



No pets.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.