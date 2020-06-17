All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6229 N. 39th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6229 N. 39th Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6229 N. 39th Ave.

6229 North 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6229 North 39th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Cute 3bdrm 2bath home. Centrally located. Just painted. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6229 N. 39th Ave. have any available units?
6229 N. 39th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6229 N. 39th Ave. have?
Some of 6229 N. 39th Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6229 N. 39th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6229 N. 39th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 N. 39th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6229 N. 39th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6229 N. 39th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6229 N. 39th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 6229 N. 39th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6229 N. 39th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 N. 39th Ave. have a pool?
No, 6229 N. 39th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6229 N. 39th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6229 N. 39th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 N. 39th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6229 N. 39th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College