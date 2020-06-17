Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6229 N. 39th Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6229 N. 39th Ave.
6229 North 39th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6229 North 39th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Cute 3bdrm 2bath home. Centrally located. Just painted. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6229 N. 39th Ave. have any available units?
6229 N. 39th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6229 N. 39th Ave. have?
Some of 6229 N. 39th Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6229 N. 39th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6229 N. 39th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 N. 39th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6229 N. 39th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6229 N. 39th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6229 N. 39th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 6229 N. 39th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6229 N. 39th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 N. 39th Ave. have a pool?
No, 6229 N. 39th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6229 N. 39th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6229 N. 39th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 N. 39th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6229 N. 39th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
