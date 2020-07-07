All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6227 West Monte Vista Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6227 West Monte Vista Road
Last updated October 18 2019 at 4:06 PM

6227 West Monte Vista Road

6227 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6227 West Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This amazing home is exactly what you have been looking for! Fall in love with this home from the unique exterior design to the modern renovations made to the interior. This Phoenix home will not last long so take a look and apply today! The living room features a unique tile design in the center of the room and flows into the kitchen. The kitchen comes with an appliance package, has unique cabinetry, and ample storage space. There is also space for bar-stools to maximize the seating area. The bedrooms have a neutral color paint scheme to easily and quickly add your own personal touches to the home! To make this home over the top you can beat the heat in the in-ground POOL! Don't forget to bring your pets since this home is pet friendly. Apply online at wwwl.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6227 West Monte Vista Road have any available units?
6227 West Monte Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6227 West Monte Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
6227 West Monte Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6227 West Monte Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6227 West Monte Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 6227 West Monte Vista Road offer parking?
No, 6227 West Monte Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 6227 West Monte Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6227 West Monte Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6227 West Monte Vista Road have a pool?
Yes, 6227 West Monte Vista Road has a pool.
Does 6227 West Monte Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 6227 West Monte Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6227 West Monte Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6227 West Monte Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6227 West Monte Vista Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6227 West Monte Vista Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College