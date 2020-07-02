All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6222 N. 16th Drive # B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6222 N. 16th Drive # B
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

6222 N. 16th Drive # B

6222 North 16th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6222 North 16th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

dogs allowed
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1bd house_Utilities included_huge yard - All remodeled guest house on 3/4 acre lot in north Central Phoenix, 1 bedroom 1 bath, fresh paint, new blinds, doors with updated fixtures, has new fridge, partial kitchen,new flooring, new A/C units. Full set up with horse barn, covered stalls, tack room with feed/hay storage & large arena available. RV gate access for trailer, Irrigated grass area on side. All utilities included ($75 total extra), Main house is separated, (Does not have laundry at this time) Owner has dogs in separate yard, Irrigated lush property, farm or horse animals ok with Approval. Call Mike 602 314 5685 for more details.

(RLNE5254510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 N. 16th Drive # B have any available units?
6222 N. 16th Drive # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6222 N. 16th Drive # B have?
Some of 6222 N. 16th Drive # B's amenities include dogs allowed, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6222 N. 16th Drive # B currently offering any rent specials?
6222 N. 16th Drive # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 N. 16th Drive # B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6222 N. 16th Drive # B is pet friendly.
Does 6222 N. 16th Drive # B offer parking?
Yes, 6222 N. 16th Drive # B offers parking.
Does 6222 N. 16th Drive # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6222 N. 16th Drive # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 N. 16th Drive # B have a pool?
No, 6222 N. 16th Drive # B does not have a pool.
Does 6222 N. 16th Drive # B have accessible units?
No, 6222 N. 16th Drive # B does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 N. 16th Drive # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6222 N. 16th Drive # B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College