6222 N. 16th Drive # B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

1bd house_Utilities included_huge yard - All remodeled guest house on 3/4 acre lot in north Central Phoenix, 1 bedroom 1 bath, fresh paint, new blinds, doors with updated fixtures, has new fridge, partial kitchen,new flooring, new A/C units. Full set up with horse barn, covered stalls, tack room with feed/hay storage & large arena available. RV gate access for trailer, Irrigated grass area on side. All utilities included ($75 total extra), Main house is separated, (Does not have laundry at this time) Owner has dogs in separate yard, Irrigated lush property, farm or horse animals ok with Approval. Call Mike 602 314 5685 for more details.



(RLNE5254510)