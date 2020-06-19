All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
6219 S 47TH Place
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

6219 S 47TH Place

6219 South 47th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6219 South 47th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Woodbriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious easy care 4 bed, 2 bath split level home on a corner lot close to shopping and freeway access, just minutes to the airport, ASU, Mesa Community College, Arizona Mills, and much more. Upstairs the home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, kitchen, and dining; downstairs there are 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, laundry and family room. The back upstairs bedroom and dining each have a deck, the dining deck has stairs to the backyard. Kitchen/dining area has a large pantry with lots of storage space. Easy care yard, appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6219 S 47TH Place have any available units?
6219 S 47TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6219 S 47TH Place have?
Some of 6219 S 47TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6219 S 47TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6219 S 47TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 S 47TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6219 S 47TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6219 S 47TH Place offer parking?
No, 6219 S 47TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 6219 S 47TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 S 47TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 S 47TH Place have a pool?
No, 6219 S 47TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 6219 S 47TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6219 S 47TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 S 47TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6219 S 47TH Place has units with dishwashers.
