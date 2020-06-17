All apartments in Phoenix
6218 E WALTANN Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6218 E WALTANN Lane

6218 East Waltann Lane · (480) 792-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6218 East Waltann Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This stunning fully furnished & equipped 3 bed 2 bath home has been remodeled with all of the current trends. Featuring wood floors throughout the living areas and wood look plank tile in the bedrooms. Open concept living room/kitchen combination perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen offers quartz counter tops, S/S appliances and an extensive island with a cook top and ceiling mounted hood. Other upgrades include a floor to ceiling decorative tiled fireplace near the kitchen, and subway tiled shower in the master bathroom. Step out back to the covered patio, sparkling heated pool & spa, artificial turf that make up a perfect outdoor gathering spot. A sought after location minutes from great shopping and dining at Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter. Perfect set up for vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 E WALTANN Lane have any available units?
6218 E WALTANN Lane has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6218 E WALTANN Lane have?
Some of 6218 E WALTANN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6218 E WALTANN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6218 E WALTANN Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 E WALTANN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6218 E WALTANN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6218 E WALTANN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6218 E WALTANN Lane does offer parking.
Does 6218 E WALTANN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6218 E WALTANN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 E WALTANN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6218 E WALTANN Lane has a pool.
Does 6218 E WALTANN Lane have accessible units?
No, 6218 E WALTANN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 E WALTANN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6218 E WALTANN Lane has units with dishwashers.
