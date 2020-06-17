6218 E WALTANN Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This stunning fully furnished & equipped 3 bed 2 bath home has been remodeled with all of the current trends. Featuring wood floors throughout the living areas and wood look plank tile in the bedrooms. Open concept living room/kitchen combination perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen offers quartz counter tops, S/S appliances and an extensive island with a cook top and ceiling mounted hood. Other upgrades include a floor to ceiling decorative tiled fireplace near the kitchen, and subway tiled shower in the master bathroom. Step out back to the covered patio, sparkling heated pool & spa, artificial turf that make up a perfect outdoor gathering spot. A sought after location minutes from great shopping and dining at Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter. Perfect set up for vacation.