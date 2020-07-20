6215 North 14th Street - B

Amenities

in unit laundry carport air conditioning some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Welcome to Six Palms

Located on major cross streets 14th st and Bethany home. This property includes one assigned parking spot, along with washer and dryer appliances. Avant Garde offers online rental payments along with self scheduling showings when you inquire online! Water sewer and trash is included, electric (srp) and gas (swg) is not included.

Tile throughout unit

Like new fridge (dual open) and gas stove

Bedroom sizes are great

Beautiful green landscape in a gorgeous community, inquire today and/or leave a holding deposit!



avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider