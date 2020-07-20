All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6215 North 14th Street - B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6215 North 14th Street - B

6215 North 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6215 North 14th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to Six Palms
Located on major cross streets 14th st and Bethany home. This property includes one assigned parking spot, along with washer and dryer appliances. Avant Garde offers online rental payments along with self scheduling showings when you inquire online! Water sewer and trash is included, electric (srp) and gas (swg) is not included.
Tile throughout unit
Like new fridge (dual open) and gas stove
Bedroom sizes are great
Beautiful green landscape in a gorgeous community, inquire today and/or leave a holding deposit!

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 North 14th Street - B have any available units?
6215 North 14th Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 North 14th Street - B have?
Some of 6215 North 14th Street - B's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 North 14th Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
6215 North 14th Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 North 14th Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 6215 North 14th Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6215 North 14th Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 6215 North 14th Street - B offers parking.
Does 6215 North 14th Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6215 North 14th Street - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 North 14th Street - B have a pool?
No, 6215 North 14th Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 6215 North 14th Street - B have accessible units?
No, 6215 North 14th Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 North 14th Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 North 14th Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
