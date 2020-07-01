All apartments in Phoenix
6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue

6215 East Turquoise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6215 East Turquoise Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
sauna
This Paradise Valley home has it all and is offered for lease for 6, or 12 months AND is also available for SALE. Enjoy the sparkling pool and entertainers ''cool'' basement with a theatre, billiards room, and chilled wine cellar to store up to 900 bottles of your favorite collections! Additionally, there is a fitness room with a sauna, bath, & hair salon! For more entertaining, the resort-style backyard also has a sport court, chipping green and gazebo with a built-in outdoor kitchen! There is a 5 car garage and space for outdoor RV parking as well. Request a copy of the full features list to see everything this home has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue have any available units?
6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue have?
Some of 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue has a pool.
Does 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
