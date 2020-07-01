6215 E TURQUOISE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room sauna

This Paradise Valley home has it all and is offered for lease for 6, or 12 months AND is also available for SALE. Enjoy the sparkling pool and entertainers ''cool'' basement with a theatre, billiards room, and chilled wine cellar to store up to 900 bottles of your favorite collections! Additionally, there is a fitness room with a sauna, bath, & hair salon! For more entertaining, the resort-style backyard also has a sport court, chipping green and gazebo with a built-in outdoor kitchen! There is a 5 car garage and space for outdoor RV parking as well. Request a copy of the full features list to see everything this home has to offer!